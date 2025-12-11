THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said bills identified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. as priority legislation will help create a more transparent business environment.

“We commend the President for focusing on these fundamental institutional reforms, which align with the private sector’s long-standing advocacy for good governance and a level playing field,” the PCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. asked Congress to prioritize the proposed Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (CADENA) Act along with the bills on the Anti-Dynasty Law, the Independent People’s Commission Act, and the Party-List System Reform Act.

“PCCI sees these four bills as a cohesive package that can significantly improve the country’s governance landscape,” the group said.

“Their successful passage and implementation will send a powerful signal to local and international investors that our country is committed to deepening its democratic institutions and fostering a clean, fair, and competitive business environment,” it added.

In particular, the group expressed strong support for the CADENA Act, noting the role of transparency in public expenditure in strengthening investor confidence.

“Knowing how public funds are allocated and spent, especially on infrastructure projects and government procurement, reduces corruption risks, ensures fair competition, and guarantees that taxpayer money is used for maxi-mum economic benefit,” the PCCI said.

“We believe this Act, if robustly implemented, will be one of the most significant anti-corruption and pro-investment tools enacted in recent years,” it added.

The group also supported the creation of the Independent People’s Commission Act (IPCA).

“We support this mechanism that allow for independent oversight and citizen engagement to reinforce democratic institutions,” it said.

“When governance structures provide credible avenues for monitoring and evaluation, it promotes stability — an important factor for sustained business and economic planning,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile