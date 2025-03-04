THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said the water supply is expected to be adequate for the upcoming dry season.

Compared to last year, water levels at Angat Dam were higher and even above the normal high-water level, according to Patrick James B. Dizon, manager of the MWSS water and sewerage management division.

“This indicates that the water supply will remain adequate throughout the summer and until the end of the year,” he said via Viber on Monday.

On Monday, Angat Dam water was at 213.47 meters, down from the 213.60-meter reading the previous day, according to the government weather service, known as PAGASA.

These readings were higher than the normal high-water level of 212 meters.

“Last year, on this day, (the water level) at the Angat reservoir was 205 meters, and last year, there was no problem with water supply. So based on the elevation today, we are projecting that we will have sufficient water for the duration (of the dry season),” Mr. Dizon said.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

The MWSS is tasked with ensuring uninterrupted supply and distribution of potable water and maintenance of sewerage systems in its service area in Metro Manila and parts of Cavite and Rizal.

For March, Mr. Dizon said that Metro Manila has a water allocation of 52 cubic meters per second from the National Water Resources Board.

Water concessionaires in Metro Manila said their plants and alternate water sources are in place.

“The MWSS took proactive steps earlier this year to increase the water level in Angat Dam, ensuring sufficient supply for the summer months,” Jennifer C. Rufo, head of corporate communications of Maynilad Water Services, Inc., said in a Viber message.

Ms. Rufo said that Maynilad has alternate water sources, such as the Laguna de Bay, deep wells, recycled used water, and dams of the National Irrigation Administration in Cavite, to augment supply from Angat.

“Given these preparations, we don’t foresee service interruptions due to water shortages. Any service interruptions that may occur would be due to maintenance activities necessary to sustain service reliability,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manila Water Co., Inc., said it will assist the Bureau of Fire Protection, especially during the dry season, by maintaining 3,294 fire hydrants in the east zone and parts of Rizal as well as four purple hydrants at some of its sewage treatment plants.

The company also has treatment plants and pumping stations to provide additional supply, alongside its aggressive leak detection and repair activities. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera