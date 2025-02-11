THE GOVERNMENT has added 15 projects to its public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline, expanding the total to 176 projects valued at P2.47 trillion, the PPP Center said.

Of the 15 new projects, four are national level while 11 are local. Six of the 15 projects are solicited, according to a document released to reporters on Feb. 10.

Added to the list was the rehabilitation of the Francisco Bangoy International Airport Project in Davao, estimated to cost P12.9 billion.

This gateway is the third busiest airport in the country after Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Also added were the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program in Baguio and Pangasinan, which cost P4.35 billion and P2.35 billion, respectively.

Other Baguio projects include the Central Terminal and Cultural Center, valued at P2.7 billion, and the Water Supply Project, which has no disclosed valuation.

The municipality of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon also added to the list with a Septage and Sewage Treatment Facility, the preservation of the Historical Old Del Monte Airstrip, and the RQ Village Economic Housing subdivision.

General Trias, Cavite will be the site of two projects — a new public market with multi-level parking (P20 million) and a bagsakan trading post for agricultural products (P3 million).

Other new PPP projects on the list were the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office (MCPO); upgrades to the operation and maintenance deal for the information technology infrastructure of the Philippine National Identification System (P1.28 billion); and the Traveler Information and Data Security System or eTravelPLUS (P1.42 billion).

Also added were the proposed improvement and management of the Water Supply and Sanitation Services of the Freeport Area of Bataan (P1.3 billion); and Pasig Common Underground Network project (P980 million).

On the other hand, the government delisted nine PPP projects, of which seven are national and two local.

These included the Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT3) Rehabilitation, Operations, and Maintenance with an estimated cost of P98.5 billion, and the joint redevelopment of the Bonifacio Global City properties of the Philippine National Oil Co. and the Department of Energy worth P83.19 billion.

Also delisted were the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority’s Power Generation and Distribution project in the San Vicente Flagship Tourism Enterprise Zone (P1.3 billion) and the Rizal Park Western Section Development Project (P1.43 billion).

Iloilo City’s High-Capacity Bus System (P2.48 billion) and the Marinduque Decarbonization Project (P4.24 billion) were also delisted.

The PPP Center added that it removed the New Bohol International Airport project in Panglao and the Operations and Maintenance of Pampanga Dialysis Centers project from the pipeline database following their award, entering the database of projects under implementation. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante