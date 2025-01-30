BUSINESS GROUPS have renewed their call for the Senate to pass the Konektadong Pinoy bill before the 19th Congress steps down, after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. certified the bill as urgent.

“Versions of the Konektadong Pinoy bill, or the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act, have passed on third reading in the House of Representatives for three Congresses since the 17th Congress,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Movement of the legislation stalled in the Senate in previous years,” it said, adding that the bills chances of passing have improved “thanks to strong backing from President Marcos.”

The Konektadong Pinoy bill, or Senate Bill No. 2699 was one of the two bills certified as urgent by the Office of the President earlier this week, along with the measure postponing the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“With Konektadong Pinoy certified as urgent, the fate of this landmark digital connectivity legislation now rests in the hands of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology,” the business groups said.

“Stakeholders look forward to Senate President Francis G. Escudero leading the passage of the bill now that it has been certified as urgent,” they added.

The Konektadong Pinoy bill aims to encourage more entrants seeking to participate in the digital infrastructure buildout by simplifying the licensing process for network providers.

The National Telecommunications Commission is tasked by the bill with regulating the data transmission industry.

“The Philippines has consistently ranked poorly in global and regional information and communication technology rankings, including the Digital Competitiveness Index and Network Readiness Index,” the business groups said.

“Philippine internet is one of the slowest but also one of the most expensive in the world. Poor digital connectivity can be attributed to outdated laws that discourage investment and prevent new players from putting up much-needed internet infrastructure, especially in the countryside,” they added.

The groups that signed the joint statement include the Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines, the Asia Open RAN Academy, the Association for Progressive Communications, Better Internet PH, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines;

Democracy.net.ph, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Fintech Alliance.PH, Foundation for Media Alternatives, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership, Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia, and the Internet Society;

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters, Inc., Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc., the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. — Justine Irish D. Tabile