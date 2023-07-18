CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. has partnered with the McDonald’s Philippines operator Golden Arches Development Corp. to roll out internet connectivity in more branches of the restaurant chain.

“This is a supplier-vendor relationship. Converge provides connectivity to McDonald’s branches, improving their everyday operations and overall customer experience,” said a Converge representative via an e-mail inquiry.

Under the partnership, Converge will bring priority connectivity so long as the area where the branch is located is serviceable.

At present, Converge serves nearly 40% or 700 of McDonald’s branches in the Philippines.

“Converge provides a wide range of options that allows us to determine the most optimal connection at each Converge-enabled restaurant,” said Kenneth S. Yang, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of McDonald’s Philippines, in a statement on Monday.

Before the latest partnership, Converge has been the restaurant’s partner in transforming the latter’s stores into NXTGEN.

NXTGEN McDonald’s stores have split counters, digital menu boards, and self-order kiosks. These digital payment-enabled branches comprise 60% of the restaurant’s stores.

“Our continued partnership with McDonald’s Philippines exemplifies our mission with Philippine businesses: to digitally transform their operations to elevate their competitive edge and customer service as they expand their businesses. We are glad to walk hand-in-hand with McDonald’s Philippines in their digital transformation journey and cement their reputation as a technology-enabled fast-food giant,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy.

Meanwhile, the two companies said in a joint statement that they are both bullish on their growth this year.

McDonald’s is set to open at least 50 stores this year, or one store per week, this is alongside its plan of accelerating its “Green and Good” stores.

“One of our flagship Green and Good stores in Nuvali is powered by Converge, and we hope that these stores will be the blueprint for a more carbon footprint-less future,” said Margot Torres, McDonald’s Philippines Managing Director.

“We are one with McDonald’s Philippines in promoting sustainable practices in business. For us at Converge, sustainability begins at the core as our main business — fiber optic connectivity — is green by design as this technology consumes less energy,” said Converge President and Co-Founder Maria Grace Y. Uy. — Justine Irish D. Tabile