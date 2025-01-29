THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it is on track to complete the P23.52-billion Samal Island-Davao City connector project by 2028, with the current completion rate reported at nearly 12%.

In a statement, the DPWH said the 4.76-kilometer connector is expected to be complete by September 2028.

According to the DPWH, the contractor — China Road and Bridges Corp., with Pertconsult International as consultant — are undertaking measures to minimize environmental impact.

“Environmental precautions are also a priority to mitigate any adverse impacts on the surrounding areas, with careful handling of equipment and materials,” DPWH said.

The Samal Island-Davao City connector project features a four-lane extradosed bridge spanning 4.01 kilometers.

The project cost of P23.52 billion, funded with Chinese official development assistance.

Public Works Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said the project is considered a priority.

Currently, land acquisition for the project is at 71% and is on schedule. The remaining lots are being processed and expropriation is underway.

“Once completed by 2028, the bridge is expected to significantly improve access to Davao City and Samal Island, driving growth in tourism and economic activity across the region,” Mr. Sadain said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose