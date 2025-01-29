THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said a vaccine for Avian Influenza (AI), or bird flu, could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the second quarter, following the completion of two field trials.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel V. de Mesa said the results of the vaccine trials will be presented by the Bureau of Animal Industry’s (BAI) Veterinary Technical Advisory Committee to the FDA for approval.

“By the end of this quarter, the two trials for the AI vaccine should be done, and then mapadala na sa (will be sent to the) FDA,” Mr. De Mesa told reporters.

He added that the vaccines currently undergoing trials are from Hungary and Germany.

“Hopefully within the second quarter, there will be action (from the FDA),” he said.

The DA is looking to procure 30 million doses of approved vaccine with funding of P300 million.

Some 53 municipalities across nine provinces remain affected by bird flu, the BAI reported on Jan. 24. — Adrian H. Halili