THE Villar family’s Prime Asset Ventures, Inc. (PAVI) has proposed to take over the next phase of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) extension project by adding seven stations beyond the ongoing development of five stations.

Manuel B. Villar, Jr., chairman of the Villar group of companies, told reporters on Tuesday that his team had submitted a proposal to the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to take over the rail’s Cavite extension project.

“Di ba ang [LRT-1] hanggang Zapote? Mukhang hindi na nila itutuloy, mga hanggang Sucat na lang (The LRT-1 extension is supposed to be until Zapote, but it looks like they might reach only until Sucat),” Mr. Villar said.

The move, which is aimed at expanding the Villars’ infrastructure portfolio, has led to the group’s negotiation with Ayala Corp. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Mr. Villar said both conglomerates seem not keen on completing the entire line extension project. He added that the proposal may be changed depending on the outcome of the talks with Ayala and MPIC.

The LRT-1 Cavite line extension project is being handled by Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), a joint venture company of MPIC’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., Ayala’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Corp., and Macquarie Investments Holdings (Philippines) Pte Ltd.

LRMC declined to comment on Mr. Villar’s plans at this time.

Sought for comment, DoTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar B. Chavez said he has not heard whether the Villar group has indeed submitted a proposal to LRMC for the takeover of the Cavite segment of LRT-1 line extension.

The Cavite line extension project adds 11 kilometers to the existing railway system. Its first phase covers Redemptorist Station, MIA Station, Asia World Station, Ninoy Aquino Station, and Dr. Santos Station.

As of the first half of 2023, LRMC completed about 88% of the first phase, which covers about 6.7 kilometers. Most of the stations were more than 50% complete.

Dr. Santos Station or the Sucat station is the last station for the first phase. It was around 71% complete as of last month.

In a press release in July, LRMC said it was optimistic about completing the construction of the first phase by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The remaining phases will cover the construction of the Las Piñas, Zapote, and Niog stations, which have not yet started because of right-of-way issues.

Mr. Villar said his group’s line proposal will run from Sucat station in Parañaque City and pass along Molino Blvd. as it extends to Governor’s Drive in Cavite.

“Ang gusto ko lang, baka ma-extend hanggang d’yan sa Silang, closer to Tagaytay pero hindi ko naman bibiglain ’yan (I want to extend it beyond Silang, maybe move closer to Tagaytay, but I will not rush it),” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Villar said that the company also plans to extend its recently acquired four-kilometer Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) to Tanza, Cavite.

His group has recently signed the implementing agreement with Ayala as the Department of Public Works and Highways had given its consent for the transfer of ownership last July 19, 2023.

The Villar-led PAVI is an investment and holdings company with a diverse portfolio of infrastructure and public utility assets. — Adrian H. Halili