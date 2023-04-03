AYALA Land, Inc. is set to expand its footprint in Iloilo City with the development of two office building projects as it seeks to capitalize on the city’s growing economy.

In a media release, the company announced the launch of the Atria Technohub building, which has a gross leasable area of about 25,500 square meters.

The company said that the new buildings will serve business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, which have a growing interest in setting up in the city.

“With the city’s rapidly expanding BPO market, we break ground on Atria Technohub. This is envisioned to be a BPO campus and the business address of choice of top BPO investors in this region,” said Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Vincent O. Dy.

The Atria Technohub is located within Atria Gardens, making it the company’s latest phase of expansion on its development site Atria Park District in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

“With the addition of these buildings in [Ayala Land’s] portfolio, [the company] continues to expand its footprint within and outside Metro Manila especially in high potential provincial sites like Iloilo City,” the company said.

The location is planned to be a mixed-use area that will house “local and global” commercial, retail, and lifestyle businesses.

Mr. Dy said that the office buildings will not only cater to the rising demand for office spaces in the city but also contribute to the local economy.

Ayala Land started the development of the Atria Park District in 2012. The area now contains “Iloilo City’s major residential, commercial, business, educational, and medical hubs due to Qualimed, Seda, Avida, The Shops at Atria, and Ateneo de Iloilo.”

Shares in Ayala Land fell 7.02% or P2.00 to close at P26.50 apiece, on Friday. — Adrian H. Halili