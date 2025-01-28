THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed three new long-term residential lease deals for units at Camp John Hay.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BCDA said the new 25-year lease agreements were entered into with private individuals.

The leases involve a 427-square-meter (sq.m.) Country Estate unit, a 449-sq.m. Country Homes unit, and 275-sq.m. Forest Cabin.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said that the plan is to make Camp John Hay a community with thriving businesses and residents while protecting and preserving the forest.

“More lease agreements with both commercial and residential lessors are expected to be signed soon,” he added.

The BCDA regained control of the former US military recreational facility after the Supreme Court ordered the property’s turnover to the state-run corporation.

Since taking full control of Camp John Hay, BCDA has signed 15-year commercial lease agreements with Amare La Cucina for a 1,500-sq.m. lot and with Top Taste and Trading, Inc. for an 800-sq.m. property.

The BCDA also signed a 25-year residential lease contract for two Forest Cabin units with Metro Pacific Investment Corp. Director Victorico Vargas.

The BCDA tapped Metro Pacific group company Landco Pacific Corp. as the interim manager of The Manor, Forest Lodge, and the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center.

A consortium of Golfplus Management, Inc. (GMI) and DuckWorld PH has been engaged on an interim basis to oversee the operations and maintenance of the Camp John Hay golf course.

“BCDA is set to conduct a review of Camp John Hay’s over 25-year comprehensive master plan to align it with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” it said.

“BCDA aims to replicate the successes of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and New Clark City in Tarlac by implementing infrastructure projects that will empower the community and by bringing in investments that will provide more employment opportunities and will enable BCDA to contribute more to the state coffers,” it added.

The BCDA has said that it expects investments in Camp John Hay to hit P10 billion. — Justine Irish D. Tabile