THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is seeking to expand the distribution of its P29 and Rice for All programs to include retail outlets in Metro Manila.

“The program will be piloted in Metro Manila, where rice prices remain high despite tariff reductions and falling global rates” the DA said in a statement on Thursday.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said he has met with representatives from the supermarket, grocery, and convenience store industries to expand the program.

“With over 3,200 retail outlets, including SM, Robinsons, 7-Eleven, Puregold, and MerryMart, the DA sees these networks as crucial in reaching millions of consumers daily,” the DA added.

The DA said participating establishments will sell subsidized P29 rice, which are taken from ageing stocks held by the National Food Authority. The intended beneficiaries are vulnerable members of society.

Rice for All offers various rice grades ranging from 5% broken rice to 100% broken rice.

“This is a solution that we believe will stabilize rice prices faster and more efficiently,” Mr. Laurel said.

“But we need to find the right balance to operationalize this properly and secure everyone’s cooperation,” he added.

Food Terminal, Inc. will handle the supply and packaging of rice distributed through participating retail chains.

Mr. Laurel said that the program’s Metro Manila results will be reviewed before expanding to other regions.

“The DA is optimistic that this collaboration will serve as a model for future efforts to enhance food security and affordability,” Mr. Laurel added. — Adrian H. Halili