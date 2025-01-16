THE Department of Trade and Industry said it has approved price increase for 63 commodities, equivalent to 28% of the commodities covered by the suggested retail price bulletin.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said prices for the remaining 72% of stock keeping units will remain steady.

“We had a meeting with the manufacturers and 72% will not have any price increase. If ever there’s a price increase it’s only for the remaining 28%,” she told reporters on Thursday. — Justine Irish D. Tabile