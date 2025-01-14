THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) warned importers and manufacturers of the certification requirements for vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products covered by Department Orders 22-06 and 24-02.

In a statement, the DTI said that all businesses involved with vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products are required to secure a valid Philippine Standard license.

“Non-compliance with these certification requirements will result in formal charges under Section 23(c) of Republic Act (RA) 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act,” the DTI said.

According to the DTI, a manufacturer or importer’s first offense will merit a fine of P100,000, while the second offense triggers a fine of P200,000.

For the third offense, the business will be fined P400,000 or be subject to imprisonment of up to three years, or both, at the court’s discretion.

“Business permits and licenses may also be revoked or canceled,” the DTI said, referring to third offenses.

On Jan. 2, the DTI issued a department order stating that it will no longer recognize import commodity clearances (ICCs) as a licensing scheme for vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products.

The DTI, however, noted that products with valid ICCs will be allowed to still be distributed and sold until supplies are exhausted.

The DTI said that the requirement will be applied to covered products intended for import, distribution, and sale in the Philippines be they via online platforms, digital marketplaces, and bricks-and-mortar stores.

“Manufacturers, importers, and distributors that have failed to meet the certification deadline are in violation of Section 18 of RA 11900, which sets forth technical standards to guarantee the safety, consistency, and quality of these products,” the DTI said.

“In line with Section 18, Section 19 provides that only duly registered vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and their devices, or novel tobacco products are allowed to be sold, advertised, or distributed through whatever means,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile