AN information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) company is set to invest P500 million in One Townsquare Place, a recently proclaimed IT Center in Las Piñas City, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

“The fully built IT Center will host companies in various IT-BPM services, with one prospective locator expected to employ more than 500 Filipinos and invest more than P500 million,” PEZA said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Dec. 20, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued Proclamation No. 765, which designated around 3,729 square meters of land in barangay Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City, as an IT Center.

“The approval of this new ecozone will boost Las Piñas City’s growth and employment in the National Capital Region,” PEZA said.

According to PEZA, the construction of the IT Center cost P1 billion. It has been fully developed since 2017.

Including IT Center, 28 economic zones (ecozones) have been proclaimed during the administration of Mr. Marcos.

Eleven ecozones were proclaimed in 2023, while 17 were proclaimed last year.

Last month, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said he is hoping to increase the number of new ecozone proclamations to 30 in 2025.

He said that the growth areas for economic zones include Calabarzon, Region III, Cebu, and Mindanao.

He added that the investment promotion agency is also looking to expand its portfolio of IT parks.

According to PEZA, it currently regulates 427 ecozones hosting 4,382 locators.

Of the total, 304 are IT parks and centers, 78 are manufacturing hubs, 24 are agro-industrial parks, 17 are tourism hubs, and three are medical tourism hubs. — Justine Irish D. Tabile