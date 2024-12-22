THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it accredited three industry associations as authorized training organizations for qualified service persons (QSPs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry.

In a statement on Sunday, the DoE said that its Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) granted certificates of recognition to the LPG Industry Association, the LPG Marketers Association, and the Philippine LPG Association.

The three associations were the first to meet the standards set by the DoE for training organizations, its agency said.

“We encourage these organizations to adopt a collaborative and inclusive approach. Training should not be limited to members of their associations. By opening their programs to all interested individuals, we can raise the overall level of expertise in the industry, benefiting consumers and stakeholders alike,” OIMB Director Rino E. Abad said.

QSPs need to complete an approved training course conducted by the DoE, the Department of Trade and Industry, and other government agencies, or by an organization duly accredited by the government.

Under the Republic Act No. 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act, all individuals engaged in any activity or facility regulated by the DoE within the LPG industry must complete an approved training program conducted by DoE-accredited organizations.

“This initiative aims to enhance industry standards, improve safety measures, and promote technical proficiency among LPG professionals,” the department said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera