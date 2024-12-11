TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Foundation (TMPF) said it is donating P3 million to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the latter’s Philippine Tamaraw (dwarf buffalo) conservation program.

In a statement on Wednesday, the foundation said that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DENR to support the Tamaraw Conservation Program to protect the critically endangered tamaraw species and its habitat, the animal after which Toyota named its newly launched pickup truck.

“Under the MoU, TMPF will donate a brand new Tamaraw vehicle and half-a-million-pesos worth of “Bantay Tamaraw” kits for rangers as well as supplies. The resources will help the Bantay Tamaraw rangers conduct regular patrols at all known tamaraw sites,” the foundation said.

TMPF also pledged a P3 million for tamaraw habitat monitoring and research, to support programs for barangay and indigenous-people volunteers, and to equip the Tamaraw Research and Conservation Center.

The Tamaraw Conservation Program was created in 1979 through Executive Order No. 544.

The Philippine Tamaraw, which is endemic to Mindoro Island, was classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered with 500-600 individuals remaining in the wild as of 2024. — Justine Irish D. Tabile