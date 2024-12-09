THE Philippines benefits from the free movement of capital, goods, and people, and its global partners can support emerging markets with such measures, Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said.

Mr. Zobel made the call for deepening globalization in an address to the Trilateral Commission last month.

“Like many emerging markets, the Philippines benefitted from the cooperation between regions and nations that followed World War II,” Mr. Zobel told the Trilateral Commission, which met in Manila between Nov. 22 and 23.

“Global cooperation has encouraged the free movement of capital, goods, and people, which has been net positive for our country,” he added.

Key officers and senior leaders of the Ayala Group engaged with members of the Trilateral Commission during its regional meeting in Manila to discuss issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region such as climate change, energy demand, artificial intelligence, and technological competition.

The Trilateral Commission gathers senior policymakers, business leaders, and representatives of academia to propose solutions to some of the world’s most complex issues.

The Philippines, a part of the commission’s Asia-Pacific Group, has three members — Ayala Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing, Philippine Veterans Bank Chairman Roberto F. de Ocampo, and Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy President Amina Rasul-Bernardo.

Ayala Corp. has business interests in real estate, banking, digital solutions, renewable energy, healthcare, mobility, and logistics. It also has investments in industrial technology, education, and other ventures. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave