A PHILIPPINE delegation took in sales leads worth a potential P436 million at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024 in London, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said.

According to the DoT, the sales leads booked by delegation members, who included tour operators, destination management companies, hotels, and resorts represented an increase of over P178 million from a year earlier.

“Today’s travelers seek immersive experiences, evolving from years like seeing to a quest for authentic experiences, and this is precisely what we are able to offer in the Philippines,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said in a statement on Monday.

She said the DoT is focusing on diversifying the country’s tourism offerings.

“We are now able to offer experiential travel in the Philippines through tourism packages focused on cultural immersion, festivals, the creative arts, health and wellness, gastronomy, and other offerings,” she added.

The Philippine pavilion at the WTM showcased Paoay Church, traditional hair threading, coffee and snack samplings, and performances and fashion walks featuring designs by Randy Ortiz.

“WTM 2024 allowed us to showcase the Philippines’ wealth of cultural, natural, and adventure experiences,” Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

“Our team is deeply honored to represent the Philippines on this global platform and to bring to life the essence of Filipino warmth, creativity, and resilience,” she added.

The DoT reports that the UK was the Philippines’ ninth-largest source market for visitor in the 10 months to October, with 128,660 or 2.64% of total arrivals.

This represented a 2.92% increase from the 125,009 visitor arrivals from the UK a year earlier. — Justine Irish D. Tabile