THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said it has appointed KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co.’s Emmanuel P. Bonoan as its president for 2025.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, MAP said that Mr. Bonoan, KPMG’s vice chairman, chief operating officer, and head of advisory, was elected in a joint meeting of the 2024 and 2025 MAP Boards of Governors on Nov. 20.

Mr. Bonoan was a former undersecretary for the Department of Finance (DoF) and held oversight functions at the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

According to KPMG’s website, Mr. Bonoan currently advises multinational companies and trade organizations.

His clients include financial institutions, a large independent power producer, petroleum companies, and multinationals in the food and beverage industry.

Meanwhile, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. Director for Government and Public Affairs Michael T. Toledo was appointed the MAP Vice-President for 2025.

The MAP Treasurer for 2025 is Wilson P. Tan, the chairman and country managing partner of SGV & Co.

The other members of the MAP 2025 Board of Governors are Rene D. Almendras of Ayala Corp., Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo of AC Health, Rex C. Drilon II of the Center for Excellence in Governance, Gil B. Genio of GT Capital Holdings, Marianne B. Hontiveros of CEO Advisors, Inc. and Alfredo S. Panlilio of Maya.

According to MAP, the identities of the MAP Secretary and Assistant Treasurer for 2025 will be announced later. — Justine Irish D. Tabile