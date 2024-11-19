THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it will start accepting applications for renewable energy (RE) contracts through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System next week, following the lifting of a five-month suspension.

Beginning Nov. 25, RE developers will be able to submit their official letters of intent and applications for RE contracts through EVOSS, the DoE said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This resumption marks a significant step in advancing the country’s renewable energy goals, facilitating more efficient project approvals while ensuring that future developments align with the updated regulatory framework,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said.

Ms. Guevara is hoping for “greater investment and development in the renewable energy sector” following the improvements, contributing to the goal of increasing the share of RE in the power generation mix.

The processing of RE applications via the EVOSS System was suspended on June 25 to allow the DoE to tweak the application process, to bring it in line with the revised omnibus guidelines governing RE contracts issued on June 10.

The DoE has also changed the option for developers to obtain a certificate of authority (CoA) before signing a renewable energy contract. This allows developers to start permit processing, conduct surveys and pre-feasibility activities before the official 25-year contract term begins.

“With the inclusion of CoA in the EVOSS application process and a cleaner list of registered renewable energy project developers, we can now monitor projects more effectively,” Ms. Guevara said.

“This will foster a more dynamic and competitive environment, driving innovation and efficiency, while ensuring that the energy transition is led by committed and capable developers,” she added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera