THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said its reply to the US Trade Representative (USTR) included a request to remove the Greenhills Shopping Center from its notorious markets list. On the sidelines of the 2nd Philippine International Copyright Summit, IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said the IP regulator detailed its efforts to clear out Greenhills stores selling illicit goods.

“We just submitted our reply to the USTR as they are currently reviewing the Notorious Markets List,” he said on Monday.

“We told the USTR that we have been regularly working with Greenhills Shopping Center (GSC) management and even the local government unit,” he added.

He said cited improvements at the shopping center, including the conversion of a portion of GSC to host stores exclusively selling local products.

“The management is also implementing a three-strike rule, under which a seller will be denied space after three complaints,” he added.

He said that the USTR is expected to release the new Notorious Markets list by early next year.

Separately, IPOPHL said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to protect the intellectual property (IP) rights of artists whose works may be used in campaign material for next year’s elections.

“This agreement marks an important first step in promoting respect for IP rights during elections as it establishes the framework for future joint efforts,” said Mr. Barba.

“It will pave the way for initiatives that ensure that candidates are held accountable for the materials they use, which will foster a culture of respect for IP in our electoral system,” he added.

Under the agreement, IPOPHL and Comelec agreed to ensure compliance with the IP Code of 1997.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said that although an IP violation is not an election offense that could trigger disqualification, the election regulator is committed to holding individuals accountable for all laws violated during the campaign period.

“They haven’t even been elected yet, and they’re already stealing, and it’s no less than intellectual property at that. So how much more when they do get elected? That’s what we should emphasize to our fellow citizens when it comes to voting,” Mr. Garcia said.

“Our creators should be rewarded, not robbed, and this is the commitment of Comelec,” he added.

The campaign period for national elections runs between Feb. 11 and May 10, while the campaign period for local elections is March 28-May 10.

“For this election season, candidates and campaign teams must understand that when they use songs, images, or videos without permission, they violate the IP rights of artists and authors,” Mr. Barba said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile