VIVIAN QUE-AZCONA, president of Mercury Drug Corp., passed away on April 5 at the age of 69.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, pharmaceutical company Unilab Group extended its condolences on the passing of Ms. Que-Azcona.

“She was a visionary leader and a dedicated partner who has left an indelible mark on the Mercury Group of Companies, the healthcare industry, and the country,” it said.

“We believe her meaningful work uplifted millions of lives through the years, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.”

As the largest shareholder of Mercury Drug Corp., a drugstore chain established in 1945, Ms. Que-Azcona was instrumental in the company’s growth and success.

Under her leadership, Mercury Drug expanded its presence across the Philippines, with a network of over 1,200 stores nationwide and more than 15,000 employees. — Justine Irish D. Tabile