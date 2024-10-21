THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday that it is seeking to collaborate with the Italian government to improve the Philippine agricultural machineries industry.

“Italy’s agricultural machinery industry is world-class, and the Philippines can greatly benefit from this expertise as we modernize our agricultural sector,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement.

The DA said Mr. Laurel met with Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida to discuss potential partnerships.

He added that the DA is looking to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting productivity and agri-industrialization.

The DA is also inviting more Italian businesses to invest in the Philippines’ agricultural modernization.

Mr. Laurel cited potential opportunities for Italian firms to participate in smart agriculture technology and irrigation projects.

He added that the DA is seeking a partnership with Italy’s National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers to investigate how best to adapt machinery to Philippine condition.

“We look forward to finalizing our agreements and ensuring sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems,” he added.

The DA has announced a partnership with the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative on an agri-machinery facility in Cabanatuan.

The DA is also looking to expand Philippine farm export to Italy, with target commodities including tuna, pineapple, frozen fish, carrageenan, and desiccated coconut.

In 2023, Philippine agricultural exports to Italy amounted to $129 million, led by crude coconut oil.

“The growing Filipino community in Italy, now estimated at 200,000, has increased demand for Philippine food products,” the DA said. — Adrian H. Halili