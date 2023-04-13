ROBINSONS Land Corp.’s (RLC) residential division, RLC Residences, announced on Wednesday the launch of its fourth condominium building in Sierra Valley Gardens along Ortigas Avenue in Cainta, Rizal.

“[The] fourth building [has the goal of] empowering more young professionals to make their smart move through real estate investment,” RLC Residences said in a statement.

Citing a study conducted by online property portal Lamudi, RLC Residences said that there has been a rise in the number of millennials searching for condominiums online.

“This age group is now entering their prime years for home buying and has an increased desire to manage their finances through investments that can generate income,” it said.

The Sierra Valley Gardens offers city views, access to amenities, and proximity to daily necessities, according to the company.

The high-rise residential condominium project features “well-spaced studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with balcony options.”

The latest building in Sierra Valley Gardens offers millennials the opportunity to invest in one of its units for as low as P4 million, the company said.

The units in the condominium project range from 22 to 66 square meters, offering a range of options based on space requirements.

“These units are equipped with smart home features including Smart Lock, Audio-Video Intercom, Smart Switch, and Infrared Emitter — all offering a high level of convenience, energy efficiency, security, cost savings, increased home value, and sustainability,” RLC Residences said.



The company noted that the Sierra Valley Gardens previously won the Best Sustainable Residential Development award at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the same time, the company said its Sierra Valley Gardens offers numerous indoor and outdoor amenities intended to assist residents in achieving their professional, fitness, and wellness objectives. These include a three-level clubhouse, function rooms, game room, fitness center and dance studio, work/study area, lap pool, jogging trail, and landscaped areas, among others.



“In designing Sierra Valley Gardens, we envisioned a property that millennials will be proud to call their smart investment,” RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said.

“That’s why we incorporated all these features, because these are helpful in ensuring that this asset will exponentially grow with them in the coming years, until such time that Sierra Valley Gardens is fully built and ready to live in,” she added. — Adrian H. Halili