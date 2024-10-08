THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) expressed confidence in meeting its internal deadline for fully digitalizing its services and operations by 2028.

“By 2028, the BIR needs to be fully digitalized. That’s our aspiration. With the ongoing digitalization process, we believe we can attain that by 2028,” BIR Regional Director Renato M. Molina said at a forum on Tuesday.

Mr. Molina said that most of the agency’s processes are currently digitalized, including filing and payment of taxes and submission of reports and documentation.

“Because of the passing of the Ease of Paying Taxes law, all taxpayers can file wherever. You can pay anywhere. With that, we are hopeful we can serve the taxpayers in the coming months and years.”

However, Mr. Molina noted that the BIR will need funding to support its digitalization initiatives.

“First of all, we need a budget… I know the Department of Finance (DoF) is helping here to give us what we need. By doing that, we can accomplish excellent taxpayer service.”

The BIR has been transitioning into digital operations after adopting a 10-year digitalization roadmap in 2019. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson