THE Philippine rice inventory rose to 1.87 million metric tons (MMT) in early August, up 14.4%, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Of this month’s total rice stocks, 62.4% were held by the commercial sector, 29.6% by households, and 8.1% by National Food Authority (NFA) depositories,” the PSA said.

NFA and commercial warehouses grew their holdings, while household rice stocks fell during the period.

Rice held by commercial establishments amounted to 1.17 MMT, 23.3% higher from the 1.32 MMT a year prior.

The NFA’s reserves more than doubled to 150,700 MT.

Rice held by households declined 13.3% year on year to 551,900 MT.

Month on month, rice stocks fell 14.2% from July.

“Decrements were noted from the households (21.9%), as well as in the commercial sector (12%). The rice inventory in NFA depositories increased 2.4%,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili