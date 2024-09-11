THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is hoping to deliver 76 million Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) cards by 2025, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

“For 2025, the PSA is aiming for 98 million cumulative registrations, which includes newborns linked with their birth registration, 76 million PhilID (physical card) deliveries, the issuance of 51 million printed ePhilIds, and the upgrade of PhilSys infrastructure,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan told a Senate hearing.

To achieve this, the PSA is seeking P1.84 billion in funding for PhilSys, otherwise known as the National ID.

To date, the PSA has printed 55.5 million physical National ID cards and has delivered 53.8 million, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said on the sidelines of the hearing.

He said the PSA is working on the delivery of the remaining 1.7 million printed cards.

The PSA currently has a 35-million backlog for the physical cards, Mr. Mapa told senators.

During the hearing, Senator Mary Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares questioned the absence of a signature in the National ID.

Citing Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, Mr. Mapa noted that the National ID instead has a QR code to facilitate the government’s digitalization push.

However, Ms. Poe noted that some offices may find it difficult to authenticate ID owners with biometrics.

The PSA is tasked to gather the data contained in the IDs, while the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is in charge of printing the physical cards.

Last month, the BSP announced the termination of its National ID printing contract with AllCard, Inc. (ACI) due to delays on the part of the contractor.

In a statement on Monday, the central bank said it did not subcontract the printing of the physical IDs to ACI, contrary to reports.

“BSP personnel conducted the operation, while ACI provided equipment, raw materials, and technical support,” it said.

Separately, Mr. Balisacan also reported that 28 priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council have been approved since the beginning of the Marcos administration.

This year, bills passed so far include the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, Tatak Pinoy Act, Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, New Philippine Passport Act, Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act, Negros Island Region Act, and the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Act.

In 2023, Congress approved the Strengthening Professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Act, New Agrarian Emancipation Act, Maharlika Investment Fund Act, Regional Specialty Centers Act, Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, Automatic Income Classification of LGUs (local government units) Act, Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, and Internet Transactions Act.

NEDA is seeking a P13.21-billion budget next year, little changed from the P13.19 billion it received this year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz