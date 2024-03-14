HOSPITALS dedicated to treating infectious diseases are not cost-efficient, according to a doctor participating in a webinar organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Hyuncheol Bryant Kim, an associate professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said establishing hospitals designed for use in pandemics may see low utilization rates.

“If it is dedicated only for the infectious diseases, it will basically be empty,” he said at the ADB webinar, “What Has COVID-19 Taught Us About Asia’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response?”

In 2022, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to establish the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control. A counterpart bill in the Senate is awaiting second reading.

“We do not have to focus too much on infectious diseases. But rather than we have to focus on our general muscles to fight against any type of enemies in the future,” Mr. Kim said.

When the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic broke out, governments implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

The Philippines, which had one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world, posted negative growth, with students enduring a learning crisis as schools shut down.

The Philippines had over 4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in more than 66,000 deaths. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz