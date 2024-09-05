THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said damage caused by Tropical Storm Enteng to public infrastructure amounted to P139.56 million.

In a statement on Thursday, Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said the damaged works include national roads, bridges, and flood control structures in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); Cagayan Valley; Bicol; and the Western and Eastern Visayas.

According to the Bureau of Maintenance of the DPWH, damage to national roads was valued at P84.39 million; flood control structures P42.75 million on; and bridges P12.42 million.

CAR sustained the most damage to infrastructure with P49.43 million; followed by Bicol with P34.85 million; Western Visayas P25.78 million; Eastern Visayas P23.65 million; and Cagayan Valley P9.85 million.

Separately, the DPWH Disaster and Incident Management Teams said at least 11 road sections affected by the typhoon have reopened to the public. Four roads in CAR and Central Luzon are still classified as limited-access.

These are the Itogon-Dalupirip Road; the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road; the Dantay-Sagada Road; and the Manila North Road in Marilao, Bulacan. — Ashley Erika O. Jose