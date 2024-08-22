A HOUSE of Representatives committee approved a bill on Tuesday seeking to establish a national food hub at the Clark airport complex in Central Luzon, which is intended to streamline the food logistics system.

The House trade and industry committee endorsed House Bill No. 10678, which proposes to set up a food hub within the Clark Freeport Zone.

“Establishing a national food hub in Clark will play a crucial role in shortening the supply chain from producer to consumer,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said in a statement on Thursday.

“(It) will not only standardize logistics but also ensure the efficient movement of food products, thereby enhancing overall efficiency,” he added.

The 62-hectare Clark food hub will contain state-of-the-art food warehouses, cold storage facilities, and wholesale and retail market space.

The first phase of the P8.5-billion food hub project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) President Arrey A. Perez said in July.

The CIAC, which operates the 2,300-hectare Clark aviation complex, will also operate the food hub.

“As soon as this proposal becomes a law, it will bolster agro-logistics as support to our country’s robust agricultural production,” Mr. Perez said in the same statement.

“It will also enhance freight transport services, mobility, and access to key economic zones, toward seamless logistics and efficient supply chains,” he added.

The food hub will also help develop the so-called Luzon Economic Corridor, Mr. Perez said, noting the project will help better position the Philippines as a “regional hub for agribusiness and logistics in Asia-Pacific.”

The approval of the bill at committee level is a step towards improving food logistics, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go said in the same statement.

“We continue to pursue initiatives that contribute to increasing agriculture production, and improving the food logistical chain,” he said. “The Clark National Food Hub is a step in this direction, and we look forward to its successful establishment as a sustainable food security solution.”

The bill will be debated next by the House appropriations and ways and means committees for the measure’s funding and tax incentive provisions. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio