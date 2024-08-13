THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said that it plans to grant permits for imports of 30,000 metric tons (MT) of fish, for October delivery.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said that the DA is set to release the import order by next week.

“It will be set for arrival by October… this is lower than the 45,000 MT from last year,” Mr. Laurel told reporters.

The Philippines typically allows fish imports during the fourth quarter, coinciding with the closed fishing season imposed in some areas to restore fish populations.

Republic Act No. 8550 or the Fisheries Code, authorizes closed seasons in certain fisheries as a conservation measure, to allow commercially significant fish species to regenerate.

Asked which fish species are to be imported, Mr. Laurel said the order will cover shipments of round scad or galunggong, bonito, and mackerel.

He added that the DA had initially proposed imports of 35,000 MT of fish to the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC).

“The NFARMC recommended 25,000 MT. So, I just decided to be on the safe side in the middle,” Mr. Laurel said.

In April, the DA issued Memorandum Order (MO) No. 17, which solicited applications to import 25,000 MT of frozen small pelagic fish for wet markets in the fourth quarter.

MO 17 allocated 80%, or 20,000 MT to commercial fishing companies, with the remaining 20%, or 5,000 MT, for award to fishing associations or cooperatives.

As of the second quarter, fisheries production fell 6.2% year on year to 1.02 million MT, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. — Adrian H. Halili