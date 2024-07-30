BCDA taps South Korea for water management plans

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will draft water resource management plans for New Clark City, Tarlac and Camp John Hay, Baguio in partnership with a South Korean government agency.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BCDA said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korean Water Resources Corp. (K-Water) for the project.

“K-Water will serve as subject-matter experts and conduct feasibility studies on water sources for both locations,” the BCDA added.

“K-Water has been at the forefront of water development for industrialization and economic prosperity,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“The MoUs serve as confirmation of the collaborative study and will ensure that results will provide insights on the subject, which includes smart water supplies and sewage monitoring systems,” it said.

The BCDA added that K-Water is expected to provide a consolidated report by December. — Adrian H. Halili