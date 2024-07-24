THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) on Wednesday said it is considering offering 27 airports for redevelopment via public-private partnerships (PPP).

“We have currently 27 other airports undergoing PPP screening by our partners from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Finance Corp.,” Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John R. Batan said during a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) briefing Wednesday.

“Davao Airport is next, it is the fourth largest airport that we have. The PPP process for that is now ongoing,” Mr. Batan said.

In June, PPP Center said that it delisted the unsolicited proposal for the development, operations, and management of the Davao International Airport, which likely signals that the Transportation department is looking to go the solicited route for the project. Earlier this year, the DoTr said it is setting aside P14 billion to upgrade and modernize regional airports.

It is also seeking PPP-led upgrades for Iloilo, Bohol, Puerto Princesa and Siargao.

In July, the Transportation department said that it is hoping to conduct the Swiss challenge for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport by the fourth quarter.

The Aboitiz group, through its infrastructure arm — Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. — secured original proponent status (OPS) for the 25-year operations and maintenance contract of the airport.

Negotiations are also ongoing with Prime Asset Ventures, Inc. which secured OPS for the upgrade, operation and maintenance of Iloilo International Airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose