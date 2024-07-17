POULTRY raisers said that chicken prices may drop by late August after they hit a “record” P250 per kilogram in Metro Manila markets.

“The increased chicken prices are only temporary because raising chickens is fast… (it is possible) there will be a continuous drop in late August,” United Broiler Raisers Association President Jose Feliciano told reporters this week.

According to Department of Agriculture price monitors, whole chicken in National Capital Region markets sold for between P190 and P250 per kilogram as of July 15.

“P250 per kilo is a record… Other sellers are trying to take advantage of the supply situation,” Mr. Feliciano added.

Last month, whole chicken prices in Metro Manila markets sold for between P160 and P220 per kilogram.

Separately, Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said that the increase may be attributed to a rise in production costs.

He cited “The cost of production (mainly) imports of feed additives,” as well as diseases hitting the poultry flock.

As of July 12, two municipalities in Pampanga had ongoing cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza or bird flu, according to the Bureau of Animal industry.

“Our concern is that the people should be able to buy affordable food,” Mr. Savellano said.

Mr. Savellano also described the high price of chicken as temporary. — Adrian H. Halili