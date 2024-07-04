THE National Electrification Administration (NEA) said it aims to improve its monitoring of electric cooperatives (ECs) with the launch of its national digital command center (NDCC).

“The NDCC marks the NEA’s transformation of the capacities and facilities to enhance its support and monitoring of the 121 ECs and their communities,” NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda said during the launch on Thursday.

Mr. Almeda said that the command center allows the agency to conduct real-time remote monitoring and assessment of the EC critical infrastructure and operations.

The center employs supervisory control and data acquisition systems and geographical information system maps and data.

Mr. Almeda said the collected information will be shown as data analytics enabling users to immediately manage incidents and provide situational awareness across all the ECs.

“The NEA can now be promptly informed of major power outages and other system alerts arising from operational situations and natural or man-made disasters, allowing for more rapid response and action to mitigate the effects on the electricity distribution system of the ECs,” Mr. Almeda said.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla cited the command center for its potential to promote innovation and enhance efficiency “by seamlessly integrating multiple performance data sources from our electric cooperatives nationwide.”

“The center will empower us to swiftly address incidents and variations in energy performance paving the way for more reliable and resilient power distribution services,” Mr. Lotilla said.

Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act as of 2001 tasks the NEA with overseeing missionary electrification and providing financial, institutional, and technical assistance to electric cooperatives. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera