By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE content creation industry is being hampered by shortcomings in technology adoption and professional training, technology-focused media company Hepmil Philippines said.

Hepmil Philippines General Manager Erwin Razon told BusinessWorld via e-mail that such shortcomings are limiting the quality and competitiveness of the industry.

“There is a notable gap in access to advanced technology and professional training, which limits the quality and competitiveness of content produced by local creators,” he said.

“Additionally, many creators struggle with securing sustainable income and protecting their work from piracy and unauthorized use,” he added.

He said that the Philippines will need a conducive policy environment that will encourage investment in the creative industries and protect intellectual property rights.

Mr. Razon said nevertheless, the outlook for the content creation and influencer industry remains positive, amid rising demand for localized and culturally relevant content.

“Furthermore, the expansion of digital infrastructure and increased internet penetration are critical, enabling content creators to reach wider audiences,” he said.

“Our recent investments in a new production hub and content programs illustrate our commitment to capitalizing on these opportunities, aiming to foster a vibrant ecosystem for content creators,” he added.

Hepmil Philippines recently opened a 400-square-meter production hub in Makati that features studios, workstations, lounges, and a wardrobe department, with plans to integrate livestreaming capabilities.

“This new production hub responds to the growing demand for virtual production services. As highlighted by the 2024 Global Digital Report, 64.5% of consumers do online brand research and are becoming more selective about online content,” it said.

“With its expanded capabilities, Hepmil Philippines aims to lead in innovative content creation, ensuring that brands can effectively engage their audiences with captivating and relevant content,” it added.

Aside from the hub, Hepmil Philippines also launched a new show, “We The Future,” a comedic documentary series featuring stories and voices from various Filipino communities.

Hepmil Philippines runs the digital platform PGAG and currently has 500 content creators in its network.