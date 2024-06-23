THE catch landed at regional fishports rose 55.5% by volume in May, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

In a report, the PFDA said the landed catch was 66,587.86 metric tons (MT) during the period, up from 42,814.9 MT a year earlier.

Month on month, fish deliveries rose 10.5% from April levels.

The PFDA said the increased fish catch came despite the “lingering effects of El Niño and the onset of the rainy season which may have affected fish and fishing activities.”

The General Santos Fishport Complex reported deliveries of 34,747.19 MT, more than double the 15,788 MT booked a year earlier.

Deliveries at the Navotas fishport increased 18.7% to 23,312.20 MT during the month.

The Iloilo fishport reported volume of 3,172.54 MT, followed by Bulan fishport in Sorsogon with 2,310.55 MT and the Lucena Fish Port Complex with 1,817.06 MT.

The catch landed at the Zamboanga fishport was 898.94 MT, while that in Davao was at 222.389 MT.

It added that fish landed at Sual, Pangasinan was 78.7 MT during the month. — Adrian H. Halili