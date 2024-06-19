JAPANESE trading company Sojitz Corp. is considering investing in cellular towers in the Philippines, while also expanding its footprint in the fertilizer market, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement on Wednesday, the DTI said Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual met with Sojitz officials, where he heard the company’s plans to enter the cell tower construction and co-location business.

“The company is also eager to contribute to the country’s food security and farmers’ welfare programs through its science-based farming project utilizing, among others, its high-quality NPK fertilizer,” the DTI said.

Sojitz has invested in Philippine fertilizer, mining, food, and auto dealership businesses.

“The DTI extends a warm invitation to Japanese businesses to explore opportunities within the Philippine market,” Mr. Pascual said.

“With a strong economic foundation, a commitment to a transparent and investor-friendly environment, and a shared vision for a sustainable future, the Philippines stands ready to solidify its position as a strategic partner for Japan,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile