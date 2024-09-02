THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) at Port of Batangas (PoB) collected P18.7 billion in duties and taxes from Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) in the first quarter, making TMP its largest revenue contributor, the car manufacturer said.

“This substantial contribution underscores TMP’s significant role in the positive district collection performance as reported by the PoB,” the company said in a statement over the weekend.

The PoB serves as a key gateway for TMP, handling not only Toyota and Lexus models but also production parts and service components from the Asia-Pacific region.

The port is connected to TMP’s Batangas Vehicle Center, located in Barangay Balagtas, Batangas City. This facility acts as a processing and distribution hub for products shipped to Toyota dealerships across Visayas and Mindanao.

TMP said it collaborates closely with the BoC to ensure efficient trade facilitation.

In February 2024, TMP became one of the first organizations to be certified as an authorized economic operator Level 2 by the BoC.

Toyota noted that the certification indicates compliance with global trade standards and a commitment to quality assurance for its customers.

Being one of the top private contributors to revenue collection, TMP has two representatives appointed as founding members of the newly established PoB Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council (CICAC).

According to Customs Memorandum Order No. 02-2024, CICAC will act as a consultative body between the BoC and the business sector to address customs and industry issues. — Justine Irish D. Tabile