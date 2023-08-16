Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement Corp., through its local unit, is looking at developing a new cement distribution terminal in Calaca, Batangas worth Y10 billion.

In a press release, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that it had received the commitment of Taiheiyo to expand its operations in the Philippines.

The cement distribution terminal, which will be built through Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. (TCPI), is expected to supply 700,000 tons of cement annually to areas in Luzon.

The DTI said TCPI also conveyed its plan to upgrade its facility in San Fernando, Cebu to increase its capacity to 3 million tons a year and the reinforcement of the port area of the plant.

“Taiheiyo’s investments under the letter of intent are expected to generate 2,000 new jobs,” the DTI said.

Dita Angara-Mathay, commercial counselor of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo, expressed her confidence in Taiheiyo as she said the company has a good track in keeping its commitments.

“The company’s latest announcement materializes their plans to expand to Luzon from their long-time base in the Visayas region,” Ms. Angara-Mathay said.

The Philippine Construction Industry Roadmap envisions P130 trillion worth of business to be generated between 2020 and 2030.

This would be made possible through the revitalization of the DTI Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines and the implementation of its action plans, according to the DTI.

“The DTI will continue to work towards a vibrant and globally competitive construction industry that is committed to building with integrity,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a statement. — Justine Irish D. Tabile