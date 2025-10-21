DIGITALIZATION will not only make the Philippines a more competitive market for investments amid the shifting world order but also help in deterring corruption, industry leaders and a government official said.

At the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Monday, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Enunina V. Mangio said that digital transformation has become more important than ever amid global economic uncertainty due to growing protectionism and changing trade policies.

“We stand at an inflection point where digital transformation is no longer optional — it is imperative for national competitiveness and prosperity,” Ms. Mangio said.

“The question before us is not whether transformation will occur, but whether the Philippines will position itself at the forefront of this change,” she said. “Our neighbors are moving decisively. The competitive landscape is rapidly intensifying. The opportunity for regional leadership exists — but only for those bold enough to claim it, strategic enough to execute it, and committed enough to sustain it.”

In particular, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how businesses are conducted, services are delivered, and complex problems are solved.

“From predictive analytics that optimize supply chains to AI-powered diagnostics that democratize healthcare, from intelligent automation to natural language processing — AI represents a quantum leap in human capability,” she said.

“The question is whether the Philippines will be a creator and beneficiary of these technologies or merely a passive consumer.”

Blockchain technology has also helped improve supply-chain traceability, particularly in authenticating Philippine exports and smart contracts that reduce transaction costs and increase trust, Ms. Mangio said.

However, the Philippines has yet to fully tap the opportunities being offered by digital transformation, she said, as it must address issues concerning data sovereignty, cybersecurity, and privacy protection that continue to hamper its digitalization journey.

“We must confront technological displacement in labor markets and develop comprehensive strategies for workforce adaptation and social protection,” she said.

“We must establish regulatory frameworks that foster innovation while safeguarding the public interest. We must ensure that digitalization benefits are broadly distributed, not concentrated among a privileged minority.”

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio said that technology can also be a weapon against corruption.

“As we digitize, we automate our processes, make data and all government transactions transparent, and leave no room for scrupulous backdoor transactions,” she said in her keynote address at the event on Monday.

“We take away the power of corrupt leaders to manipulate public funds and capitalize on people’s money for their personal interests, greed, and political ambition.”

Technology can be used to “impose checks and balances, monitor paper trails, eliminate arbitrary and politically motivated decision-making, and prevent unconstitutional budget insertions to curry political favor at the expense of the people’s money,” she said.

However, the government should make sure that it develops and equips Filipinos so that the country can effectively leverage technology, she said.

“Digital transformation will be the bridge to the future, paving the way for inclusivity through training, upskilling, deep-dive mentoring, and industry exposure to equip our human resources,” she said.

“The new skills and knowledge they acquire will prove useful as they figure into roles that require creative and innovative thinking, problem-solving, and leadership.”

She added that the country should aspire to create future innovators, thinkers, producers, and entrepreneurs.

“Our goal is to maximize the potential of our human and natural resources, leveraging the power of technology and digital transformation to create growth centers that host competitive homegrown producers, service providers, and exporters,” she said.

“These strategies will be significant economic drivers that will help create local jobs, increase domestic economic activities, and spur development and progress in domestic and micro-economies across the Philippines.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile