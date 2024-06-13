THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said construction has started on the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) train depot in Banlic, Calamba, Laguna.

“We mark significant progress since June last year in land development and other preparatory works such as geotechnical investigation, fencing, clearing, erecting temporary project site offices and access roads,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista added in a statement on Thursday.

The DoTr said the ground has been broken in Banlic, part of the project’s contract package S-07.

The depot will be built on 24.5 hectares and will include a control center, stabling yard, maintenance shop, and ancillary buildings.

This contract package is valued at P16.9 billion and is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Last month, the Philippine National Railway said construction progress on the northern section of the NSCR is at 60%.

The 147-kilometer NSCR will connect Malolos, Bulacan with Clark International Airport, and Tutuban, Manila with Calamba, Laguna.

The P873-billion project is being co-financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank. It will have 35 stations and three depots. — Ashley Erika O. Jose