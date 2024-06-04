By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

SHANGHAI — Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure brand said Filipino visitor numbers have risen after the launch of direct flights from the Philippines to Da Nang, in central Vietnam.

Hana Ngo, deputy chief executive officer of Vinpearl, said on the sidelines of a signing ceremony on Tuesday last week that more Filipinos are booking at the group’s hotel in the city.

“The direct flight from the Philippines to Da Nang is the reason why customers from the Philippines are increasing,” Ms. Ngo told BusinessWorld.

She said visitors from the Philippines tend to book farm tours when in the city.

One of the airlines that launched direct flights to Da Nang is budget carrier Cebu Pacific, whose Manila-Da Nang service, launched in December, operates three times a week.

Prior to the launch of direct services, which take three hours, visitors from Manila had to visit Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or connect in a third country to travel to Da Nang. Flight involving connections can take up to 10 hours.

The Department of Tourism said Vietnam is the 13th most visited destination for Philippine residents.

Last week, Singapore travel booking service Trip.com Group signed partnership agreements with Vinpearl and the Philippines’ Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, with the aim of promoting Vinpearl and Megaworld properties to Trip.com’s customers worldwide.