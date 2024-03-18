A SIEMENS AG unit, Siemens Healthcare, Inc., has submitted letters of intent (LoIs) to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) outlining plans to develop a training center, an innovation hub, and to enter partnerships in digital healthcare.

In a statement, Siemens Healthcare said the plans were submitted to the DTI during the German-Philippine Business Forum in Berlin, which was attended by Philippine cabinet members and business leaders from both countries.

“Each of the three LoIs reinforces the commitment Siemens Healthcare has in becoming a valued partner to contribute to further developing and revolutionizing the Philippine healthcare sector,” the company said.

The first LoI aims to designate a partner hospital into a radiology training center.

“A comprehensive program will be developed to further improve healthcare quality, such as a curriculum on the various aspects of mammography screening, including anatomy, pathology, imaging techniques and interpretation, safety, and patient care,” Siemens Healthcare said.

Meanwhile, the second LoI focuses on the development of an innovation hub serving students, researchers, and working professionals, with the aim of creating “disruptive” initiatives that will improve healthcare.

The third LoI aims to explore digital partnerships in healthcare with the Department of Health to enhance the healthcare infrastructure through initiatives like eHealth, digital health, and AI (artificial intelligence) capacity-building and training. — Justine Irish D. Tabile