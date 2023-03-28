LISTED media company ABS-CBN Corp. forged a partnership with an Indian over-the-top (OTT) platform as it aims to expand its reach internationally.

In a press release, ABS-CBN said the OTT platform MX Player is available in 17 markets including the US, Canada, Australia, South America and some parts of Asia.

OTT is any type of streaming media that provides viewer access to movies or TV shows through the internet.

“In this partnership, ABS-CBN and MX Player are able to show to a wider range of audience the shared culture of Filipinos and Indians, and — more importantly — a true humanity through exceptional storytelling,” said Maribel Hernaez, managing director for Asia Pacific region of ABS-CBN Global.

Under the partnership, the local media company will be streaming five of its series: The General’s Daughter, A Mother’s Guilt, A Love to Last, Mea Culpa, and Love Thy Woman.

The five titles will be dubbed in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“MX Vdesi is a content category that is performing extremely well on our platform, and we strive to bring viewers compelling stories from around the world in an Indian language of their preference,” MX Player said.

“We’re delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles and we believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences,” it added.

To date, ABS-CBN content is available through cable or satellite, IPTV (video-on-demand set-top box), and iWantTFC (OTT). — Justine Irish D. Tabile