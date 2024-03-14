THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday that Lufthansa AG’s maintenance unit Lufthansa Technik Philippines is hoping to tap the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) to help fund its proposed P8-billion facility in Clark.

In a statement, the DTI said discussions on the project took place on the sidelines of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s visit to Germany on March 12.

“Lufthansa is considering a partnership with MIC for this project, with initial discussions already underway with Maharlika Fund’s President and Chief Executive Officer Rafael Consing, Jr.,” the DTI said.

The facility is expected to employ at least 400 workers.

“The expansion plan of Lufthansa will provide high-quality and better-paying jobs to Filipinos while strengthening the aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities of the country,” the DTI said.

Lufthansa Technik currently operates a 23-hectare maintenance center at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The leased Clark site is estimated at about two hectares and has a two-year completion timeline.

According to the DTI, potential Lufthansa Technik maintenance customers at the new facility include British Airways, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Emirates, and Qantas.

The company also shared plans for a Phase 2 expansion and is considering Clark, Bulacan or Sangley Point.

Lufthansa AG is currently studying mounting direct flights to the Philippines, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said, which will open opportunities for tourism but also for other business services of Lufthansa that the Philippines can support.”

To date, Lufthansa employs 2,800 mechanics, engineers and support personnel and operates eight hangar bays and workshops in the Philippines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile