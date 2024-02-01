THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday fishing for round scad or galunggong can resume in Northern Palawan by the end of the closed fishing season.

“Commercial fishers may resume their operations within the conservation area to the northeast of Palawan, following the three-month ban on catching galunggong,” BFAR said in a statement.

BFAR has said it is anticipating increased supply of round scad with the resumption of fishing in Palawan, a major fishery servicing demand in Luzon.

Closed fishing season ran between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31. Sardine fishing was also banned in Northern Palawan during the period.

The closed fishing season is a conservation measure aimed at protecting fish during spawning, allowing fish stocks to regenerate.

Closed fishing seasons were also imposed in the waters off Ilocos, Negros Occidental, Capiz, and Cebu during the fourth quarter.

The fisheries sector reported a 5.2% decline in production in the fourth quarter. For 2023, fisheries production fell 6.5%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday.

Galunggong production rose 0.2% in the fourth quarter. — Adrian H. Halili