THE POPULATION is projected to increase to around 138.67 million by 2055 under a moderate-growth scenario, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The high-growth scenario projects population of 145.37 million by 2055, with the low-growth projection at 132.32.

The moderate-growth projections indicate that in 35 years, around 29.47 million individuals will have been added to the 2020 midyear population of 109.20 million, the report added.

The 2020 Census-Based National Population Projections are available in three fertility scenarios, the PSA said.

The census adopted the Cohort-Component Method which considers the three demographic processes of fertility mortality and migration to derive population change.

“The Philippine population is projected to increase for the next 35 years across different Total Fertility Rate (TFR) scenarios,” the PSA said in its report.

The census also found that about 8.5% of the population in mid-2020 were aged 60 years and over. This percentage is expected to increase to about 19.6% by mid-2055.

On the other hand, the percentage of children under five years of age is expected to decline from 10.2% in 2020 to 6% in 2055.

Meanwhile, the working-age population, consisting of individuals ages 15 to 64 years old, accounted for 64% of the midyear population in 2020. This group is expected to comprise 67% of the projected midyear population by 2055. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola