By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT must move faster in assembling the council tasked with executing the plan to create quality jobs, with projections of growing unemployment worldwide adding to the urgency, according to a labor group.

“Our policymakers now face the challenge of stimulating quality economic growth, growth that not only creates jobs but also improves working conditions, strengthens societal resilience and ensures sustainability,” Jose G. Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers (FFW), said in a Viber message.

“The FFW strongly advocates for the immediate constitution of the ‘Trabaho para sa Bayan’ council, ensuring tripartite representation.”

In its 2024 World Employment and Social Outlook report published last week, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said the global unemployment rate is expected to grow to 5.2% this year, from 5.1% last year.

It said about two million more people are expected to be looking for jobs this year.

The ILO also urged countries to boost productivity as about 58% of workers worldwide remain engaged in informal work.

In September, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law a bill authorizing the creation of a national employment roadmap and an inter-agency body to draft a national strategy for job generation.

The law aims to boost the competitiveness of the workforce through upskilling and reskilling.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan has said the law will “facilitate stronger coordination and partnership among relevant agencies and stakeholders for the efficient implementation of employment programs.”

The unemployment rate eased to an 18-year low in November of 3.6%, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Job quality remained unchanged that month, as the underemployment rate, the share of the employed who are seeking more work or longer hours, stayed at 11.7%.

“The FFW urges the Philippine government to align with international standards, focusing on creating a more equitable society through improved employment and labor practices,” Mr. Matula said.