THE Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bureau of Import Service (BIS) will start receiving trade remedy applications via an electronic filing system.

In a statement on Thursday, the BIS said it launched the Trade Remedy Electronic Filing System (TREFS) as an ease of doing business initiative.

“The soft launch of TREFS is a prime example of the DTI’s innovative approach to easing doing business in the trade industry,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“This is our way forward… as we address the challenges faced by our domestic producers in navigating the complexities of filing trade remedy petitions,” he added.

According to the BIS, the electronic system gives petitioners a streamlined filing experience.

“By utilizing the system, domestic producers will experience a streamlined submission process, providing step-by-step guidance on the filing of trade remedy petitions and extensions,” the BIS said.

The electronic system is configured to send instant alerts to users and will automate the validation protocols enforced by the Import Remedy Measures Division of the BIS.

“This means that submissions are meticulously examined, assuring compliance with the requirements outlined in the trade remedy laws,” the BIS said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile